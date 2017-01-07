Arsenal transfers: Swiss star top January target for Wenger, Gunners boss wants to do 5 deals at home, also eying Juve ace

There is a whole heap of Arsenal transfer news in The Sun today. We have rounded up the best bits below:

Gunners boss wants to do five deals

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will reportedly not make any major signing this month, instead opting to focus on getting five of his senior stars to agree new deals at the Emirates Stadium.

The Sun name Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil, Olivier Giroud, Francis Coquelin and Santi Cazorla as the five men Wenger wants to pin down.

Alexis and Ozil both have 18 months left to run on their existing deals and both want pay-rises, as does Giroud, who is currently chasing £20k a week more than the Gunners are offering, say The Sun.

Swiss star top January target for Wenger

Despite not planning any marquee signings this winter, Wenger is keen to recruit a new left-back in January, according to The Sun.

Ricardo Rodriguez (pictured below) is Wenger’s first choice, per the source, but the 67-year-old will apparently turn to Valencia’s Jose Luis Gaya if the Wolfsburg man is unavailable.

Juve ace eyed

Wenger has a list of other targets, presumably with the summer in mind.

The Sun claim that list includes Juventus ace Miralem Pjanic – possibly seen as an eventual Cazorla replacement – and Torino striker Andrea Belotti.

