West Ham make a £4M move for veteran defender but will face competition from two of their Premier League counterparts

West Ham have made a £4 million move for Southampton captain Jose Fonte as Slaven Bilic looks to sure up his back-line, according to The Sun.

Fonte has firmly established himself as one of the Premier League’s most reliable centre-backs. His partnership with Virgil Van Dijk has looked near-formidable, but it seems unlikely that they will ever take to the field together again.

The Saints skipper handed in a transfer request earlier this month, and there doesn’t appear to be any shortage of interest in his signature.

As per The Sun, the Hammers are in the hunt for an experienced central defender this transfer window, and Fonte more than meets that criteria. The tabloid believe that they have already submitted an opening offer of £4 million in exchange for his services.

The Sun also claim that both Crystal Palace and Everton are interested in signing Fonte. One way or another, it appears as though his future will be resolved in the coming weeks.