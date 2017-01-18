Liverpool legend announces retirement with months of the season left to run

Xabi Alonso has confirmed that he intends to retire at the end of this season.

According to the Daily Mail, the former Liverpool man will not move on after his Bayern Munich contract deal expires in the summer, instead he will hang up his boots for good.

Munich have apparently accepted the decision but left the door open for the Spaniard should he change his mind over the next few months.

Alonso retires as a famously decorated player, with two Champions League medals, a La Liga title, an FA Cup and much more to his name.

His signing for Liverpool was one of the keys in transforming the club under Rafa Benitez, and Alonso played in the team that famously came back from 3-0 down in Istanbul.

He has since played in outstanding Real Madrid and Bayern Munich teams, earning huge praise for his intelligence and work rate from some of the world’s best coaches.