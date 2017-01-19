Paul Merson’s predictions: Man City to edge Spurs while the rest of the top six win by a combined scoreline of 12-1

Paul Merson has given his weekly Premier League predictions to Sky Sports.
Merson, who is often criticised for his nonsensical on-air comments and mispronunciation of player’s names, has played it safe for the majority of this weekend’s fixtures. Perhaps that’s a bid to avoid further damage to his integrity.
The Sky Sports pundit has gone for Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United victories this weekend, with a combined scoreline of 12-1.
The only two teams in the top ten to face each other this coming match-week are Manchester City and Tottenham. Spurs have won six consecutive Premier League games, and face a City side who are fresh off of a 4-0 defeat at Goodison Park. Despite their differing recent fortunes, Merson has gone for a 2-1 City victory.
Here are Merse’s predictions in full:
Chelsea 3-0 Hull City
Arsenal 3-0 Burnley
Southampton 2-1 Leicester City
Liverpool 3-0 Swansea City
Bournemouth 3-0 Watford
Crystal Palace 1-1 Everton
Middlesbrough 1-0 West Ham
Stoke City 1-3 Manchester United
West Brom 2-0 Sunderland
Manchester City 2-1 Tottenham
