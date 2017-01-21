Manchester United forward who finished as their top goal scorer last season could leave due to lack of game-time

Anthony Martial’s representatives are fuming with Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho over the striker’s lack of game time, according to the Express.

Martial moved to Old Trafford in the summer of 2015. He made an immediate impact, finding the back of the net 17 times and finishing the season as United’s top goalscorer.

However, since Jose Mourinho took the reigns at United in the summer, he has seen his opportunities limited. There are no doubts about Martial’s supreme quality, but he is not an archetypal Mourinho player.

As per the Express, Martial’s camp are growing increasingly frustrated with their client’s lack of game time. The tabloid believe that he could well leave United if the situation doesn’t change.

There would likely be no shortage of interest in Martial. At the tender age of 21-years-old, he is very much one of the most exciting youngsters in world football. The United faithful may well have to make the most out of watching him play in red.