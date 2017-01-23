Antoine Griezmann’s brother sparks transfer talk frenzy with tweet amid £80m move speculation

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann might need to have a quiet word with his brother in order to avoid another transfer windstorm.

As noted by The Sun, the French international has been linked with a stunning £80m move to Manchester United this summer, and the latest comments from his brother, Theo, have strengthened that suggestion in the eyes of many.

Commenting on an image of Memphis Depay in his first post-match interview since his move from Old Trafford to Lyon, Theo tweeted: “Sorry Memphis I think Old Trafford is better”, as seen below.

Sorry Memphis i think old trafford is better ! ?? pic.twitter.com/ROFTTYHNJL — Théo Griezmann (@TheoGriezmann) January 22, 2017

In turn, that unsurprisingly got United fans excited, with many responding by urging him to persuade his brother to move to Manchester and join the Red Devils.

However, there is a more innocent reason behind the tweet. It’s claimed that it may well be more of an anti-Lyon post rather than a pro-United one, as Theo had earlier taken to social media to celebrate Marseille’s goal in the match.

While there is no known affiliation between the Griezmanns and a French club given that he played for the Real Sociedad youth team after leaving France, perhaps this is merely to do with the fact that he is a Marseille fan.

Further, after the 25-year-old scored an equaliser for his side in a 2-2 draw with Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, Griezmann was seen shouting: “This is my home! Here!”.

As a result, the frenzy might have to settle down as although speculation continues to link him with a move to England, with both Arsenal and Chelsea also mentioned as possible destinations, as noted by The Daily Star last year, it all sounds as though there are valid explanations and little for Atleti supporters to be concerned about at this stage.