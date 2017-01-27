Lawro and Merse’s predictions: Arsenal to slip up while the rest of the PL top six prevail in the FA Cup

Mark Lawrenson and Paul Merson, former players and pundits of BBC and Sky Sports, have given their predictions for the upcoming weekend of FA Cup fixtures to their employers.

Lawro has tipped all of the Premier League’s giants to win this weekend, but champions Leicester will be held by Derby. Merse believes that Arsenal will fail to push past Southampton at St. Mary’s.

Here are both of their predictions in full:

Lawro’s predictions:

Derby 1-1 Leicester

Liverpool 2-1 Wolves

Blackburn 2-0 Blackpool

Burnley 2-0 Bristol City

Chelsea 2-0 Brentford

Crystal Palace 0-3 Man City

Lincoln 0-2 Brighton

Middlesbrough 2-0 Accrington

Oxford 0-2 Newcastle

Rochdale 0-2 Huddersfield

Tottenham 2-0 Wycombe

Southampton 0-2 Arsenal

Millwall 0-2 Watford

Fulham 2-0 Hull City

Sutton United 0-2 Leeds United

Man United 2-0 Wigan

Merse’s predictions:

Derby 0-2 Leicester

Liverpool 2-0 Wolves

Blackburn 2-0 Blackpool

Burnley 2-0 Bristol City

Chelsea 3-0 Brentford

Crystal Palace 0-3 Man City

Lincoln 1-1 Brighton

Middlesbrough 2-0 Accrington

Oxford 0-2 Newcastle

Rochdale 0-2 Huddersfield

Tottenham 3-0 Wycombe

Southampton 1-1 Arsenal

Millwall 1-1 Watford

Fulham 2-1 Hull City

Sutton United 1-1 Leeds United

Man United 4-0 Wigan