Lawro and Merse’s predictions: Arsenal to slip up while the rest of the PL top six prevail in the FA Cup

Mark Lawrenson and Paul Merson, former players and pundits of BBC and Sky Sports, have given their predictions for the upcoming weekend of FA Cup fixtures to their employers.
Lawro has tipped all of the Premier League’s giants to win this weekend, but champions Leicester will be held by Derby. Merse believes that Arsenal will fail to push past Southampton at St. Mary’s.
Here are both of their predictions in full:
Lawro’s predictions:
Derby 1-1 Leicester
Liverpool 2-1 Wolves
Blackburn 2-0 Blackpool
Burnley 2-0 Bristol City
Chelsea 2-0 Brentford
Crystal Palace 0-3 Man City
Lincoln 0-2 Brighton
Middlesbrough 2-0 Accrington
Oxford 0-2 Newcastle
Rochdale 0-2 Huddersfield
Tottenham 2-0 Wycombe
Southampton 0-2 Arsenal
Millwall 0-2 Watford
Fulham 2-0 Hull City
Sutton United 0-2 Leeds United
Man United 2-0 Wigan
Merse’s predictions:
Derby 0-2 Leicester
Liverpool 2-0 Wolves
Blackburn 2-0 Blackpool
Burnley 2-0 Bristol City
Chelsea 3-0 Brentford
Crystal Palace 0-3 Man City
Lincoln 1-1 Brighton
Middlesbrough 2-0 Accrington
Oxford 0-2 Newcastle
Rochdale 0-2 Huddersfield
Tottenham 3-0 Wycombe
Southampton 1-1 Arsenal
Millwall 1-1 Watford
Fulham 2-1 Hull City
Sutton United 1-1 Leeds United
Man United 4-0 Wigan
