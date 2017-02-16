Barcelona midfielder who has been linked with a move to Chelsea buys a house near Stamford Bridge

Chelsea target and Barcelona midfielder Arda Turan has bought a house near Stamford Bridge, according to Turkish Football.

Turan emerged as one of the best attacking midfielders in the world during his time at Atletico Madrid. His high work-ethic made him a dream for Diego Simeone. Accompanied with his superb creative talents, Turan was integral to Atletico’s successes both domestically and in Europe.

It earned him a move to Barcelona, where he is already having the best goal-scoring season of his career. The Turk has found the back of the net 13 times this season, his second highest-scoring season was for Galatasaray in 2008/09 when he bagged 12.

He hasn’t been able to establish himself as a cornerstone in Luis Enrique’s side, however, and he could well be on the move if Turkish Football are to be believed.

Turkish Football believe that Turan is a target for league leaders Chelsea, and he has fuelled speculation by buying a house near Stamford Bridge. What a signing that would be for Antonio Conte’s men.