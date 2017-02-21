Liverpool consider surprise move for £18M-rated West Ham star as Jurgen Klopp seeks midfield reinforcements

West Ham midfielder Pedro Obiang is being tracked by Premier League giants Liverpool, according to The Sun.

Obiang broke onto the scene as a teenager with Sampdoria, and fast established himself as an important member of the Serie A side’s first-team squad. After impressing throughout his 139 appearances for the Italian side, he earned himself a move to the Premier League, putting pen to paper to sign for West Ham.

The 24-year-old has continued to impress in claret and blue, and is now a key member of Slaven Bilic’s side. His good performances appear to have caught the eye of one of the Hammers’ Premier League counterparts.

According to The Sun, Jurgen Klopp is tracking Obiang as he looks to reinforce the base of Liverpool’s midfield. The tabloid report that the Reds are in the market for a new defensive midfielder, and Obiang ticks all the boxes.

The Sun believe that West Ham will need to receive a fee in the region of £18million if they are to be convinced to part with one of their prize possessions. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool will turn their interest into a concrete offer.