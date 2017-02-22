(Video) Two-minute salvo puts Juventus firmly in charge as Porto left reeling

Juventus will take a 2-0 aggregate lead back to Turin for the second leg of their round-of-16 Champions League tie with Porto next month.

The Bianconeri were given a major helping hand when Alex Telles was sent off after two reckless challenges in a short space of time which in turn gave the referee no option but to give him his marching orders.

The hosts looked to be holding out well against their rivals as they dropped deep and stayed compact, but Juve struck twice in just 141 seconds to put themselves in command with goals from Marko Pjaca and Dani Alves.

Both came down the right flank, with Pjaca bagging his first goal for the Turin giants on his 15th appearance for the club, while stalwart Dani Alves scored just moments after coming off the bench.

With both of his substitutes scoring, coach Massimiliano Allegri will be delighted with their influence on proceedings, but he will undoubtedly be guarding against complacency in the second leg.

Although Juve have certainly put themselves in a strong position, they will need to be better as Porto will surely perform better after what was a generally poor game devoid of clear-cut chances and so the Portuguese giants have it all do, but also nothing to lose when they travel to Italy next month.