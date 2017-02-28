Pep Guardiola attempts to snatch £38m Man United signing from under Mourinho’s nose

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has reportedly made a late bid to try and prise Benfica defender Victor Lindelof to the club, according to claims in Portugal.

The 22-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United in January, but a move to Old Trafford failed to materialise.

According to O Jogo, Guardiola is also keen to sign the Swedish international and is seemingly tracking him with a view of making a move in the summer.

However, there is little reason for United fans to be concerned according to the report, as it’s added that the Red Devils have a right of first refusal on the player and so it would seem as though Guardiola and City are at an immediate disadvantage.

No details of the option are included in the report in terms of a fee, but it would still be a surprise if Lindelof ended up in the blue half of Manchester at the end of the season.

Guardiola’s need for defensive reinforcements is obvious. City have conceded 29 goals in 25 games so far this season, giving them the worst record out of the current top four sides in the Premier League.

United have been a little more tight at the back having conceded 21 goals in the same number of games, but Mourinho continues to search for a long-term partner for summer signing Eric Bailly.

As per The Express last month, United had reportedly agreed a £38m deal to sign Lindelof. While that obviously never went through, O Jogo would back the claim that the EFL Cup winners are still in pole position to make that deal happen ahead of Guardiola, despite the Spaniard looking to steal a sneaky march on his rivals.