Manchester United and Chelsea handed boost in pursuits of £40M-rated striker as he prepares to leave his current club

Moussa Dembele is prepared to leave Celtic in the summer transfer window, report Goal.

Dembele has been in emphatic form for the Scottish giants since joining on a free transfer in the summer. The Frenchman has bagged 31 goals in all competitions, and we’re only in March.

His emphatic form appears to have captured the attention of two of the Premier League’s biggest sides. According to Goal, both Manchester United and Chelsea are interested in securing Dembele’s services.

Man United will soon need to secure a long-term replacement for the ageing Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and at 20-years-old, Dembele certainly fits that criteria. Chelsea, on the other hand, have made a habit of signing all the best young talent on offer in recent seasons.

Goal report that Dembele is prepared to leave, but there is one potential stumbling block. Goal believe that both sides are yet to be convinced that he is good value for money at his £40million valuation. It remains to be seen if either side will turn their interest into a concrete offer.