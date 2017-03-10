Celtic striker Moussa Dembele to be scouted by four Premier League heavyweights ahead of £30M summer tug-of-war

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele will be scouted by four Premier League giants as his side face bitter rivals Rangers, according to The Sun.

Dembele has been in stunning form for the Scottish giants since joining on a free transfer in the summer transfer window. The Frenchman has bagged 32 goals in 44 appearances for Celtic so far this term, and there are still plenty more games to be played.

His good performances appear to have captured the attention of four of the Premier League’s biggest names. The Sun report that Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool and Man City will all be sending scouts to watch Dembele in action against Rangers in the Old Firm derby.

The Sun report that Dembele is rated at £30million, which will be a small price to pay if he is able to replicate his current goalscoring form in the Premier League. It remains to be seen how the 20-year-old will deal with the pressure of having four heavyweights closely following his every move.