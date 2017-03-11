€100m Manchester United target set to snub Mourinho, 20-goal PL superstar lined up as alternative

Manchester United target Antoine Griezmann has cast further doubt over a move to Old Trafford this summer, with the Red Devils reportedly looking elsewhere.

The 25-year-old is seemingly growing bored of speculation suggesting that he’s bound for the Premier League at the end of the season, as he once again denied all talk.

As per ESPN FC, it has been claimed that United could be willing to pay his €100m release clause in order to prise him away from Atletico Madrid, but it doesn’t appear as though he’s too keen on the move.

The French international is under contract with the La Liga giants until 2021, and he has reiterated that he has no plans to leave the Spanish capital any time soon.

“I am always asked the same question and I am pretty sick of it, but like I always say, I am very happy here,” he told TVE Telediario de La1. “I have learned a lot over time, I have the best teammates and a top coach. So I am doing very well here and there is no reason to go.”

Griezmann remains adamant that Diego Simeone will stay at the helm too as Atleti look forward to a new stadium and continued success on the pitch, and so a move to United looks further away than ever currently.

Nevertheless, according to The Express, Jose Mourinho has his eyes on an alternative and he’s much closer to home as United are linked with a sensational swoop for Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez.

The Chilean international has scored 20 goals and provided 17 assists in 36 outings so far this season, proving himself to be a world-class player and Arsenal talisman.

However, with just 15 months remaining on his current deal and with no new agreement in sight, coupled with his recent issues off the pitch after being dropped at Liverpool, Arsenal could be forced to sell this summer in order to avoid losing him for nothing further down the line.

Naturally, the Gunners will not want to sell to a direct rival, but if United were reportedly willing to pay €100m for Griezmann, Arsenal can brace themselves for a big-money offer for Sanchez.