Chelsea transfer news: £15M-rated goalkeeper lined up as potential replacement for Asmir Begovic

Chelsea are lining up a move for Galatasaray goalkeeper Fernando Muslera, according to the Daily Mail.

Muslera has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in Turkey through his 234 appearances for Galatasaray. He also found the back of the net for the Turkish giants too back in 2012 from the penalty spot.

He has also nailed down the position between the posts for his national side, Argentina, for whom he has played 85 times. After six years at Galatasaray, he could be set to call time on his career in Istanbul.

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea are in the market for a new back-up goalkeeper, with Asmir Begovic expected to leave in the summer transfer window. The tabloid believe that Muslera is on the list of names who could potentially replace the Bosnian as a reserve option to Thibaut Courtois.

The Daily Mail believe that Galatasaray would demand as much as £15million in exchange for Muslera’s services. It remains to be seen if that’s a price Chelsea are prepared to pay.