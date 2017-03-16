England squad breakdown: Man United provide 19.2%, Spurs 11.5%, Arsenal just 3.8% as 3 experienced Gunners snubbed

Gareth Southgate named his latest England squad on Thursday afternoon as he selected the players he plans to use for the upcoming double-header against Germany and Lithuania.

Southgate was unable to call upon Tottenham stars Danny Rose and Harry Kane, who were both out injured, as was Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney.

Despite this, Spurs and United are still two of the biggest providers of players for this England squad.

The inclusion of Phil Jones, Luke Shaw, Chris Smalling, Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford mean that United have five players in Southgate’s party – 19.2% of his squad.

Spurs trio Kyle Walker, Eric Dier and Dele Alli account for 11.5% of the squad, while Manchester City have also provided three players – Joe Hart, John Stones and Raheem Sterling.

However, it is Southampton who are the second best represented club, with Fraser Forster, Ryan Bertrand, James Ward-Prowse and Nathan Redmond giving the Saints a 15.4% stake in the squad.

Liverpool and Burnley have two players (7.69%) each, while Chelsea, West Ham United, Everton, West Bromwich Albion, Sunderland, Leicester City and Arsenal have provide one (3.84%) apiece.

It is a big surprise to see Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as the only Arsenal representative, considering Jack Wilshere, Theo Walcott and Danny Welbeck have over 100 caps between them and are all currently free of injury.

Southgate has explained his reasoning for snubbing Walcott and Welbeck.

He told the London Evening Standard: “Danny is a player I really like but at the moment he’s a little bit short of match minutes.”

Southgate added that Walcott had “a really valid claim for being included”, having scored 17 goals in 29 Gunners games this season.

However, Walcott was left out because Southgate “didn’t see him featuring in the games this week” and “needed to look at one or two other players”.

Southgate’s comments seem to suggest that Walcott does still have an international future under his management, although it may be a hint that he doesn’t fit well into his tactical plans.

Goalkeepers: Joe Hart, Fraser Forster, Tom Heaton

Defenders: Ryan Bertrand, Gary Cahill, Nathaniel Clyne, Phil Jones, Michael Keane, Luke Shaw, Chris Smalling, John Stones, Kyle Walker

Midfielders: Dele Alli, Michail Antonio, Ross Barkley, Eric Dier, Adam Lallana, Jesse Lingard, Jake Livermore, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Ward-Prowse

Strikers: Nathan Redmond, Raheem Sterling, Jermain Defoe, Marcus Rashford, Jamie Vardy