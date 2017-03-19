(Video) Manchester United target Antoine Griezmann adds a few million onto his price-tag by firing home thunderous free-kick

Antoine Griezmann has just bagged an absolutely spectacular free-kick for Atletico Madrid.

Merely two days ago, Manchester Evening News revealed that Griezmann is Manchester United’s number one target for the summer transfer window. He may well have added a few million to his price-tag with this goal.

The French international lined up a free-kick 30-odd-yards from goal and fired into the back of the net in style. What a goal this is, the crossbar is lucky to still be in one piece.