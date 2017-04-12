Arsenal transfer news: Wenger could double £100m budget, six possible sales, Alexis to stay

Despite reports to the contrary, The Mirror are claiming that Arsene Wenger and Alexis Sanchez will both be at Arsenal next summer.

According to the newspaper, manager Wenger will sign a new two-year deal, while playmaker Alexis is reportedly prepared to stick it out in North London for another 12 months.

However, there is likely to be a mass exodus at the Emirates, with The Mirror naming Jack Wilshere, Mesut Ozil, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Olivier Giroud, David Ospina and Lucas Perez as players who Arsenal may cash-in on.

It is said that West Ham are interested in signing Wilshere for around £20m, while Oxlade-Chamberlain’s admirers include Liverpool and both Manchester clubs.

The Mirror also claim that Giroud has become “fed-up” with his squad role and could therefore opt to leave, along with fellow fringe players David Ospina and Lucas Perez.

With Arsenal on course to miss out on a place in the top four for the first time in Wenger’s reign, there is no doubt that the Gunners need to improve before next season.

And Wenger will be given £100m to make such improvements, The Mirror reports, adding that he could end up with a £200m transfer budget after player sales.