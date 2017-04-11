Arsenal misfit who has bagged six goals in ten appearances in cup competitions emerges as a target for PSG

PSG are interested in signing Arsenal misfit Lucas Perez, report Calciomercato.

Perez joined Arsenal in the summer transfer window, but has struggled to establish himself as an important member of Arsene Wenger’s squad. He has made just 11 Premier League appearances in his debut season in North London, despite his good performances in cup competitions.

The Spaniard has found the back of the net six times in ten appearances in the Champions League, EFL Cup and FA Cup – and his good performances do not appear to have gone unnoticed.

Calciomercato report that PSG manager Unai Emery is an admirer of Perez, and the Ligue 1 champions could make a move to sign him in the upcoming summer window.

The Italian outlet note that Edinson Cavani, who has found the back of the net on 42 occasions so far this campaign, has no real backup. Perez could be the man to provide quality in reserve for the Uruguayan international.