(Video) Cristiano Ronaldo puts Real Madrid one step closer to the Champions League semi-finals with stunning header

Real Madrid have drawn level with Bayern Munich thanks to a goal from, who else, Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 2017 Ballon D’Or winner bagged a brace in the first-leg to overturn an early deficit and ensure his side were in the driving seat heading into the reverse leg at the Bernabeu. He has now found the back of the net again to put his side one step closer to the Champions League semi-finals.

He loves a goal against Bayern, doesn’t he?