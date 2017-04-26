Jose Mourinho plots sensational £170m double swoop to end Man Utd goalscoring troubles

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly keen to take both Antoine Griezmann and Andrea Belotti to Old Trafford ahead of next season.

The Portuguese tactician will be forced into action to an extent even though he may well have had plans to strengthen regardless of Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s injury which will see him sidelined until 2018, thus casting doubt over his future at the club with his contract expiring this summer.

United have scored just 50 goals in 32 Premier League games this season, that’s the least of the top seven teams in the table, and significantly less than the top three in particular.

According to The Independent, Mourinho plans on addressing it by securing a double swoop of Griezmann and Belotti, which will set the club back £170m in what is likely to be another big summer in the transfer market.

It’s claimed that the club will be comfortable in terms of having the financial power to make such deals happen, especially given that the expected exits of Ibrahimovic and Wayne Rooney will free over £500,000-a-week from the wage bill at Old Trafford.

Nevertheless, it’s a pretty ambitious plan and it will take serious money and pulling power to prise them both to Manchester, particularly Griezmann who has previously stated that he’s content with life in the Spanish capital.

There’s no denying that the pair would bring plenty of goals to the table though, as the French international has 25 goals and 11 assists in 47 appearances in all competitions so far this season, while Belotti has struck 27 times in 33 outings in what has been a stunning season for him at Torino.

In turn, Mourinho is certainly looking in the right places to address his problem, but it remains to be seen how successful he is with such pursuits as both Atleti and Torino will not want to lose their most prized assets.