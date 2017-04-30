(Video) Alvaro Negredo haunts former employers Man City, fires home off the post to give Middlesbrough unlikely lead

Hold the press – Middlesbrough have scored a goal.

After Sunderland were relegated to the Championship yesterday, Boro will have been alerted to just how much of a possibility it is that they will suffer the same fate. It appears to have provoked a reaction.

Alvaro Negredo has given the relegation-battlers an unlikely advantage over former side Manchester City. The Spaniard fire towards goal mid-slip, his effort hit the post and found it’s way into the back of Willy Cabellero’s net. City have work to do at the Riverside.



Alvaro Negredo Goal vs Manchester City (1-0) by wittyfu