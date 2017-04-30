(Video) Alvaro Negredo haunts former employers Man City, fires home off the post to give Middlesbrough unlikely lead

Hold the press – Middlesbrough have scored a goal.
After Sunderland were relegated to the Championship yesterday, Boro will have been alerted to just how much of a possibility it is that they will suffer the same fate. It appears to have provoked a reaction.
Alvaro Negredo has given the relegation-battlers an unlikely advantage over former side Manchester City. The Spaniard fire towards goal mid-slip, his effort hit the post and found it’s way into the back of Willy Cabellero’s net. City have work to do at the Riverside.
