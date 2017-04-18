Middlesbrough 1-2 Arsenal player ratings: Ox MOTM as Gunners CBs all score 6/10 in Wenger’s 3-4-2-1

Players marked out of ten as Gunners beat Boro.

Arsenal ended a run of four straight away defeats in the Premier League by winning 2-1 at Middlesbrough on Monday night.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger switched to a new 3-4-2-1 formation. And it worked.

At least it worked well enough to see Arsenal edge out a Middlesbrough side who remain odds-on favourites for relegation.

There were few stand-out performers on a forgettable evening at the Riverside, but Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain emerged from the contest with credit, as did goalscorers Alexis Sanchez, Alvaro Negredo and Mesut Ozil.

Laurent Koscielny, Rob Holding and Gabriel Paulista looked unsure at times, confused by their new roles in a back three.

However, only one goal was conceded – as Negredo poked home from a fine Stewart Downing cross.

That goal cancelled out a brilliant Alexis free kick, before Ozil bagged the winner 20 minutes from time, assisted by Aaron Ramsey.

SEE ALSO:

(Video) Fine free kick takes Alexis Sanchez top of PL goalscorer list

(Video) Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain falls over twice within five seconds during Middlesbrough vs Arsenal slipfest

Player ratings

Middlesbrough: Guzan 6, Barragan 6, Ayala 7, Gibson 6, Fabio 6, Clayton 7, De Roon 5, Leadbitter 6, Ramirez 6, Downing 7, Negredo 7.

Subs: Friend 7, Traore 6, Gestede 6.

Arsenal: Cech 7, Gabriel 6, Koscielny 6, Holding 6, Oxlade-Chamberlain 8*, Ramsey 7, Xhaka 6, Monreal 6, Ozil 7, Alexis 8, Giroud 6.