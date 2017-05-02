(Video) Trademark goal makes it Cristiano Ronaldo 101-100 Atletico Madrid as Real Madrid strike first in UCL semi

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored more Champions League goals than Atletico Madrid after scoring against them to put his Real Madrid side 1-0 up in Tuesday’s semi-final first leg.

A trademark header fired Real in front on 10 minutes.

First blood Real!? Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 6 goals in his last 219 mins of Champions League action. Ultimate big-game player. pic.twitter.com/3jYoPddYS4 — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) May 2, 2017

It was Ronaldo’s 101st Champions League goal – shared unequally between Real and from club Manchester United.

Throughout their entire history, Atletico have only scored 100 Champions League goals, despite reaching two finals.

Then again, Ronaldo has won the competition three times, twice with Real.