(Video) Trademark goal makes it Cristiano Ronaldo 101-100 Atletico Madrid as Real Madrid strike first in UCL semi

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored more Champions League goals than Atletico Madrid after scoring against them to put his Real Madrid side 1-0 up in Tuesday’s semi-final first leg.

A trademark header fired Real in front on 10 minutes.

It was Ronaldo’s 101st Champions League goal – shared unequally between Real and from club Manchester United.

Throughout their entire history, Atletico have only scored 100 Champions League goals, despite reaching two finals.

Then again, Ronaldo has won the competition three times, twice with Real.

