Monaco respond to £72m Man United bid for Mbappe as Arsene Wenger makes statement that will infuriate Arsenal fans

Despite failing to leave his mark on Wednesday night’s Champions League semi-final clash against Juventus, AS Monaco wonderkid Kylian Mbappe remains one of the hottest talents in world football.

Manchester United have already made their interest in the 18-year-old official, according to The Guardian, who report that the Red Devils have bid £72m.

However, The Guardian also claim that Monaco have responded by rejecting the offer as they are demanding a world-record fee of £100m.

The same source adds that Monaco are unlikely to sell Mbappe this summer, instead opting to hold onto him until 2018 when they hope his value will have swelled to around £125m.

Mbappe has been on the books at Monaco since 2013 when the Ligue 1 side picked him up from Clairefontaine.

However, he only really burst onto the scene this season, providing 14 goals and five assists in 1,230 Ligue 1 minutes.

As mentioned, Mbappe is now valued at £100m, but Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has told beIN SPORTS that he very nearly signed him, presumably for much less than his current price, 12 months ago.

Wenger said in an interview with beIN that he visited Mbappe’s house last summer and came extremely close to securing his signature.

This just sounds like history repeating itself and Wenger’s latest revelation is likely to infuriate many Gunners fans, who have already heard countless stories about how their manager *nearly* signed a superstar.

