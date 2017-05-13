(Video) Man City wonderkid will steal headlines but Okazaki bags stunner

Man City forward Gabriel Jesus scored his fifth goal in eight Premier League games, but Shinji Okazaki bagged the goal of the first-half at the Etihad.

The hosts are still pushing to secure their top-four place in the league this season, and they were firmly in the driving seat against Leicester City on Saturday with David Silva and Gabriel Jesus scoring their two goals to give them a commanding lead.

The Brazlian starlet has been a real positive for City in his first campaign in England, and he’ll be looking to step up another level next year with a more prominent role.

While Pep Guardiola would have been desperate to see his side go into the half-time break two up, he didn’t get his way as up stepped Okazaki who thumped home a Marc Albrighton to score a brilliant goal for the Foxes.

Shinji Okazaki Goal HD – Manchester City 2 – 1 Leicester 13.05.2017 HD by @FootyLive77 – https://t.co/Nw7xOGonUR prin @DailymotionUSA — LiveFootball (@FootyLive77) May 13, 2017

Having been rejuvenated since Craig Shakespeare took charge, Leicester have looked a completely different team to the one that was struggling at the start of the season. In turn, with this timely boost of confidence heading into the second half, they’ll be hopeful of launching a comeback.

As for Guardiola, he can’t afford any slip-ups in the last two games of the season with Liverpool and Arsenal still battling away from third and fourth spot too.