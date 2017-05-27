Man Utd set to seal €45m signing, suffer major transfer setback for £86.7m target

Man Utd are reportedly on the verge of signing Ivan Perisic from Inter in a deal worth €45m plus bonuses, according to reports in Italy.

The Croatian international has been one of the better performers for the Nerazzurri this season, with the 28-year-old scoring 10 goals and providing 10 assists in 41 appearances in all competitions.

However, it’s been another struggle for the team as a whole as they missed out on Europe, and it appears as though there could be some changes made to the squad this summer.

Unfortunately for Perisic, it doesn’t look like he’ll be around, but on a positive note it looks as though his form and quality have caught the attention of Jose Mourinho who wants to take him to Old Trafford.

As seen in the tweet below from Premium Sport in Italy, they believe that the Red Devils have snapped him up in a deal worth €45m as Mourinho prepares for another big summer of spending to strengthen his squad.

In contrast, it’s not so positive when it comes to Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann who has dismissed speculation that he has already agreed to leave the club, with Man Utd heavily linked.

The Frenchman recently went on French television and suggested that he rated the chances of him moving to Manchester at 6/10. However, he has made it clear on Twitter that he hasn’t agreed to any transfer as of yet, and he will sit down with his representatives soon to discuss his future.

Toutes les rumeurs sont infondées, je suis toujours Colchonero. Mon orientation sera etablie apres discussion avec mon Conseiller Sportif — Antoine Griezmann (@AntoGriezmann) May 26, 2017

While it’s not a flat-out dismissal of the possibility of a move to United, with ESPN FC noting that he’s top of Mourinho’s shortlist despite his £86.7m release clause, it’s not quite in keeping with what’s been coming out in reports in recent weeks and so it remains to be seen where he ends up ahead of next season.