Chelsea face three-team transfer battle with PL rivals for prolific 32-goal marksman

Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham are all reportedly keen on signing Celtic striker Moussa Dembele after he fired the Scottish giants to a treble this season.

The 20-year-old was a huge hit for Brendan Rodgers, scoring 32 goals in 49 appearances in all competitions following his summer move from Fulham last year.

However, it’s likely that the Hoops will find it difficult to keep hold of him moving forward, with several Premier League sides linked with trying to prise him back south of the border.

According to The Express, Chelsea, Arsenal and Spurs all want to sign the prolific striker this summer, but it’s added that it will take £40m to prise him away from Scotland while the situation could become more complicated following AC Milan’s introduction to the fray.

What the Rossoneri’s interest does suggest is that the Premier League trio will have to monitor the situation closely and respond to any potential bid lodged as they won’t want to miss out if they’re serious about signing Dembele.

Antonio Conte, Arsene Wenger and Mauricio Pochettino will likely all be in the market for a new striker this summer, and the youngster certainly fits the bill in terms of what we’ve seen from him this year.

Doubts remain over Diego Costa’s future at Stamford Bridge, although Conte could need more quality and depth next season regardless. Wenger will be under pressure to bring in quality individuals to ensure Arsenal respond after a poor season aside from their FA Cup triumph while Pochettino needs a proven goalscorer to play alongside or behind Harry Kane.

All in all, Celtic will be nervous this summer. As is the eventual case with most of their top players, there comes a point when a move to England is one of the more logical choices to further their career.