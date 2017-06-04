Man Utd’s pursuit of £86m La Liga superstar is officially over

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann has officially ended talk of him moving to Man Utd this summer, insisting that he will stay in Spain.

The 26-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford for months, with the Metro noting that United would have to activate his £86m release clause to prise him away.

However, that won’t be enough as the player’s intention is to stay in the Spanish capital and with Diego Simeone’s side as the decision from CAS to uphold the club’s transfer ban has helped him make his mind up.

The French international has told Telefoot that he plans to stay with Atleti, as seen in the tweet below, while ESPN FC have provided quotes from him expressing his intention to turn down the possible opportunity to move to Man Utd.

“The questions about my future were pretty boring,” he said.

“The sanction of the CAS has fallen. Atletico can not recruit. With my sports advisor, Eric Olhats, we decided to stay. It’s a hard time for the club. It would be a blow to go now. We talked to the club and we will be back for next season.”

Atleti will not be able to make any new signings until 2018 after the Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected their appeal, and so it appears as though Griezmann will show his loyalty and answer the call to stay for now, as he also showed on social media earlier this week that he remains committed to the cause.