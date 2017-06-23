Liverpool see monster €100m bid rejected, Klopp wants game-changing signing

Liverpool have reportedly seen a staggering €100m offer for Monaco starlet Kylian Mbappe rejected as they step up their pursuit of the youngster.

There’s no denying that the 18-year-old is the most in-demand player in Europe this summer, as after his exploits last season, he has stolen the attention of every top club around the major leagues.

With 26 goals and 14 assists in 44 outings in all competitions, Mbappe was crucial in helping Monaco win the Ligue 1 title as well as reach the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Amid speculation of interest from the likes of Arsenal and Real Madrid, Marca claim that it’s Liverpool who have had a €100m bid rejected by the French giants, with owner Dmitri Rybolovlev adamant that even though he doesn’t have any intention of selling Mbappe, the bidding must overtake the world-record transfer fee needed by Man Utd to sign Paul Pogba last summer.

The report reveals that there’s a double blow for Klopp too as despite his commendable ambition in going for a player like Mbappe, it’s added that the player himself only wants to leave for Real Madrid, and he’s told Monaco that too.

In turn, it makes a move to Anfield look unlikely at this stage, even though Klopp could have promised him a central role in their push for silverware next season as the Reds will look to compete both domestically and on their return to the Champions League, if they make it through the qualifying round.

Having wrapped up the signing of Mohamed Salah from Roma this week, it certainly looks as though Liverpool are far from finished and they’re aiming high in order to add real top-class quality to the squad. However, perhaps Mbappe is a step too far.