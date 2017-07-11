32-goal Celtic forward attracts Marseille interest

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele has reportedly attracted interest from Ligue 1 side Marseille, according to Sky Sports.

As per Sky Sports, the former champions of France are after a new striker after allowing Bafetimbi Gomis to leave for Turkish side Galatasaray, with Celtic’s Dembele their number one priority.

Dembele, who managed to score an impressive 32 goals in 48 games in all competitions last season, helped Celtic to an unbeaten domestic season, as the Scottish side won all three domestic trophies available to them.

Dembele, who only signed for the Hoops last summer, signed a four-year deal with Scottish side following his move from Championship Fulham for a fee of £500,000, as per Sky Sports.

If Celtic do end up losing Dembele to Marseille, it’ll be tough for last season’s invincible’s to replace the former Fulham man and the goals that he brought to the side which helped them achieve their impressive unbeaten season last year.