Alves snub for Guardiola

Dani Alves has delivered a major snub to former manager Pep Guardiola and signed a two year contract with PSG.

The Brazilian international full-back enjoyed great success at Barcelona under Guardiola, enjoying a full sweep of the the major honours.

And after being allowed to leave his Juventus contract on a free transfer, Alves was widely expected to link up with his former manager at Manchester City after Guardiola released his full-backs Pablo Zabaleta and Bacary Sagna earlier in the summer.

Yet his move to PSG, as revealed by Metro, will be a huge blow to Guardiola who will have to now look again as he seeks to make a bigger impact in his second season at Manchester City.

Alves’ new wife, Joana Sanz, set tongues wagging on Tuesday morning when she posted a photograph on Instagram, showing the couple in Paris. Later in the day, a leaked photo clearly showed Alves with international team-mate, and PSG defender, Marquinos.

Alves is believed to have agreed a two year contract in the French capital as he looks to slowly close the curtain on a remarkable career. PSG’s new signing has amassed 33 personal titles in his career and hopes to add to that with PSG.

Guardiola is likely to push forward with a move for Tottenham and England defender Kyle Walker, whilst Tottenham will look to PSG’s Serge Aurier as his replacement.