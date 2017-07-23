31-year-old Man City defender completes Roma transfer

Manchester City and Serbia defender Aleksandar Kolarov has completed his move to Serie A runners-up Roma, signing a three-year deal with the club, as reported by Sky Sports.

Kolarov, who made 29 appearances in the league for Pep Guardiola’s side last season, has reportedly move to the Italian side for a fee of around £4.4M, as per Sky Sports.

Kolarov spent seven years at the Manchester club, winning two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and two League cups, however the former Lazio man saw his first-team opportunities limited last season under new boss Guardiola.

Kolarov joins fellow defenders Bacary Sagna, Gael Clichy and Pablo Zabaleta in leaving the club this summer, as boss Guardiola continues to reshuffle his squad in time for the start of the season.

With Kolarov leaving the club, it’ll be interesting to see who the former Premier League champions go after to fill in the hole that has been left at left-back following the Serbian’s departure.