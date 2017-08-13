PSG set to make £55M+ move for Brazilian star, club also keen on teammate Kylian Mbappe

PSG are eyeing-up a deal for highly-rated Monaco midfielder Fabinho, which could set the Ligue 1 side back more than £55M, with the former French champions also very keen to secure a deal for Fabinho’s teammate Kylian Mbappe, as per ESPN.

PSG, who recently signed Barcelona star Neymar for a world-record fee, have be targeting Fabinho ever since current sporting director Antero Henrique joined the last last June, according to ESPN.

As reported by ESPN, both Fabinho and his Monaco teammate Mbappe could force moves away from last season’s Ligue 1 champions this summer if the two cannot manage to agree deals in an amicable fashion.

A source close to Monaco revealed that last summer, Fabinho and the club reached an agreement that if a suitable offer for the player were to come in, the club will allow the player to leave, with rivals PSG remaining hopeful of securing deals for both Fabinho and Mbappe, report ESPN.

PSG have already reportedly tabled a bid of around £41M for the Brazilian, however Fabinho was told by Monaco that he will not be allowed to leave as per ESPN. Fabinho has been told that he will be allowed to leave France as long as it is to a foreign club, however the player has his heart set on a move to PSG.

Fabinho is yet to force a move away from the Ligue 1 side due to the part the club have played in his development as a player as reported by ESPN, however the midfielder is growing increasingly frustrated by Monaco’s stance on the player potentially leaving the club.

Should Monaco allow Fabinho to leave for PSG, it surely be the Paris-based side who are crowned French champions come May.