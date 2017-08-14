“Not very good” England goalkeeper gets slammed by fans on Twitter after horrific performance over the weekend

England number 1 Joe Hart has been slated by football fans on Twitter after conceding four goals on his West Ham debut against Manchester United.

 

The Sun reported a few hours after the game that the former Manchester City goalkeeper was facing a wave of online criticism for his first game back in the Premier League since last year’s loan move to Italian outfit Torino.

Many questioned his quality with Stuart tweeting: “Joe Hart is not a very good goalkeeper. Yeah I ‘respect him for what he did’, but Pep (Guardiola) was right as he is most of the time.”

Others made jeering jibes at him with ODDsbible taking a swipe at Hart and his new team, writing: “Joe Hart picks up where he left off at Torino by conceding four. West Ham pick up where they left off last season by being just as s***e.”

It’s safe to say Hart didn’t get off to the start he hoped to with West Ham and some of the relentless fans among us will not let him forget about it any time soon!

