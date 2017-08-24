Man City set to seal £30M move for Premier League winner, club set to go after Spurs duo as replacement for stalwart

Manchester City are set to complete the £30M signing of West Brom and Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans, with the Baggies set to go after Spurs duo Kevin Wimmer and Vincent Janssen as replacements for Evans in a £30M double swoop, according to the Mirror.

Pep Guardiola’s side are set to go back in for Evans, after the Citizens saw saw their original bid of £18M rejected by West Brom, who are eager to keep ahold of their 29-year-old captain, report the Mirror.

As reported by the Sun, Evans is yet to play for West Brom this season after failing a agree a new deal at the Hawthorns, with Man City now very keen to a get a deal done for the defender before next week’s transfer deadline.

Should Evans depart, Baggies boss Tony Pulis is set to move for Spurs duo Kevin Wimmer and Vincent Janssen in a £30M double deal, as the Midlands side look to reinvest the money they’re set to receive for Evans, write the Mirror.

Evans is a three-time Premier League winner, having won the competition during his time at City’s rivals Man United.

Should Man City get a deal for Evans over the line, the Northern Ireland international should add some defensive solidity to their backline, as boss Guardiola look to win the seventh title of his impressive career.