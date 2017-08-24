(Watch) Banned Real Madrid superstar scores thunderbolt to win in-season friendly

Cristiano Ronaldo has reminded fans of his quality once more after netting a stunning goal in Real Madrid’s 2-1 friendly win over Italian outfit Fiorentina on Wednesday evening.

The Portugal captain received the ball on the right hand side of the opposition penalty box, feinting a shot before unleashing a thunderbolt on 33 minutes to put his side ahead.

Ronaldo was banned for five matches for pushing a referee in the Spanish Super Cup against Barcelona after being dismissed for an alleged dive, per Sky Sports. Both appeals from the player have been rejected by the Spanish Football Federation.

The European Championship winner was allowed to play in the match because it was a non-competitive fixture.

Watch the goal here: