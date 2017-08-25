Pep Guardiola desperate to sign another defender, set to launch improved £25m Man City bid

Man City will reportedly make a third bid for West Bromwich Albion defender Jonny Evans, with the improved offer standing at £25m.

Despite spending a lot of money on strengthening his backline with Ederson, Kyle Walker, Benjamin Mendy and Danilo all joining the club this summer, Pep Guardiola is seemingly not done in that department.

According to The Times, Man City will make a third bid of £25m for Evans, having seen their last offer of £18m rejected last week.

Eliaquim Mangala will firstly be sold to make space, while the deal could be held up as West Brom will undoubtedly want to identify a replacement for Evans first before selling him.

The move has raised question marks, but ultimately the 29-year-old is clearly highly-rated by Guardiola and will help City with their homegrown quota this season.

In turn, even though many would argue that they’re set in defence this season, perhaps additional cover for the likes of Vincent Kompany and John Stones was needed, and Evans will certainly address that.

It remains to be seen whether or not he’ll accept the move given his Man Utd history and the fact that the switch will have an adverse effect on his playing time. However, a chance to play under Guardiola and to compete for trophies both domestic and in Europe must surely be an appealing proposition for a player who has tasted success previously.