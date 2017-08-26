Man Utd confirmed line-up vs Leicester: Mourinho makes big standout change

Anthony Martial’s form off the bench this season has been rewarded as Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho starts him against Leicester City on Saturday evening.

The French international has impressed in wins over West Ham United and Swansea City to start the new campaign, with United eventually winning both games 4-0.

In turn, Mourinho has opted to switch things round slightly with Martial coming in to replace Marcus Rashford in the starting line-up as he hopes the former can maintain his impressive start and now show that he can produce over 90 minutes.

Supporters were absolutely delighted with the change, as seen in the responses to the tweet from Man Utd ahead of kick off, and they’ll hope that Martial will now take his chance and prove that he deserves a regular spot in the line-up.