Watch: Arsenal legend absolutely furious with decisions in Liverpool loss

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown was left scratching his head on Sunday as he vented his fury on Match of the Day 2 after Arsenal’s loss at Liverpool.

The Gunners fell to an embarrassing 4-0 defeat and it would have undoubtedly left supporters furious as they lacked any sort of desire, hunger or quality in the game as Liverpool looked completely superior in all departments.

As well as slamming the players for their performances though, Keown was also left unhappy with some of the decisions from his former boss Arsene Wenger.

He took exception to the call to leave summer signing Alexandre Lacazette on the bench, and questioned why Gabriel was sold and what the situation with Shkodran Mustafi is as he was also on the bench on Sunday and is rumoured to be looking for an exit.

It’s not the start to the season that Arsenal would have wanted, and the responsibility for that lands on both Wenger and the players. Keown and the club’s supporters will undoubtedly hope that the international break has come at a good time so that they can regroup and bounce back from what some are even calling an early crisis.