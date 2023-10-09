Pundit Martin Keown has backed Ange Postecoglou to make Tottenham a key factor in this year’s Premier league title race.

Keown was full of praise for new Spurs manager Postecoglou talking on talkSPORT, waxing lyrical about him and his “different view” which allows him to show a different belief in his players, something Keown believes ex manager Antonio Conte “could never have done”.

Postecoglou has taken a different view with his Spurs team, playing to their strengths as opposed to worrying about their weaknesses. Keown sees this as a massive strength, and the fact Postecoglou is a figure that will put his arm round his players and has revitalised their confidence due to his belief in the group.

“They’ll have a large say in who wins it!” ? “They’re not in the League Cup, they’re not in Europe. They can focus on every game.” Martin Keown backs Postecoglou to make #THFC pivotal in this year’s title race. ?? pic.twitter.com/G8UnReE688 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 9, 2023

Keown has said he doesn’t expect Tottenham to win the league this season, however he believes that they will have a big say on who does win it. The fact they have gone out of the Carabao cup so early, and have no European football means they can focus on the Premier League and concentrate on going from week to week.

Tottenham currently sit top of the league going into the international break. After eight games, Spurs have six wins and two draws, leaving them on 20 points. Arsenal sit in second also on 20 points, and with 10 goal difference (the same as Spurs), however Tottenham having 18 goals scored compared to Arsenal’s 16 goals scored is all that separates the two currently in 1st and 2nd.