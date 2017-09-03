New Chelsea signing set to convince 72-goal Blues star to sign new deal with club following interest from Spanish giants Real Madrid

Premier League Champions Chelsea’s signing of 22-year-old Belgian midfielder Kylian Hazard could help convince current Blues superstar Eden Hazard to sign a new deal at Stamford Bridge, according to the Express.

Chelsea, who signed Hazard’s younger brother Kylian late in the transfer window, originally signed the youngster to be part of the club’s development squad, however the signing may actually be the turning point in getting the 26-year-old to sign a new deal with Antonio Conte’s side, as reported by the Express.

As per the Express, Hazard, who has bagged 72 goals in 249 appearances in all competition for the west London club, is a target for European champions Real Madrid, with the Spanish side’s president Florentino Perez reportedly already eyeing moves for next year after failing to land a ‘Galactico’ signing this summer.

Hazard, who has been out injured following an ankle injury he suffered whilst on international duty with Belgium, was being considered by Madrid this summer report the Express, after Zinedine Zidane’s failed to land 18-year-old Monaco wonder-kid Kylian Mbappe.

Should Hazard be encouraged to sign a new deal at the Blues following the arrivals of his brother, it’ll definitely comes as a big boost to Conte’s side and would almost certainly thwart off any interest from Real Madrid.