Real Madrid rejected offer to buy £60M Arsenal star on Deadline Day as Gunners looked to cash in on want-away forward after Man City move fell through

Real Madrid were offered the chance to sign Arsenal and Chile star Alexis Sanchez on Deadline Day as the players hopes of joining rivals Manchester City slowly faded, according to the Express.

Sanchez came very close to reuniting with former boss Pep Guardiola at Man City after the two clubs agreed a £60M fee for the player as per the Daily Star, however the move fell through after Arsene Wenger’s side failed to secure a replacement for the want-away forward, report the Express, with the Gunners failing to agree a deal for Monaco winger Thomas Lemar despite having a £92M bid accepted.

Spanish news outlet Don Balon reported that 28-year-old Sanchez was offered to Spanish champions Real Madrid, with the La Liga giants rejecting the offer emphatically.

Don Balon believe that the player’s agent was the one who offered his client to Zinedine Zidane’s side, with the Madrid boss viewing the forward as a player who the club don’t need on their books, with the Frenchman, who is reportedly very happy with his squad, viewing a deal for Sanchez as a luxury one.

Despite this, Don Balon report that the current Champions of Europe would not be apposed to signing Sanchez on a free next summer once his current deal at the Emirates expires.

Madrid’s rejection of any offer to sign Sanchez would’ve come as big financial blow to the Gunners, who have now missed out on a £60M windfall after failing to sell the Chilean this summer.