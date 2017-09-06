Chelsea offer unhappy Costa to tempt remarkable £183m deal for La Liga star

Chelsea are prepared to offer Diego Costa to Atletico Madrid as the Premier League champions plot a move for Antoine Griezmann.

Costa has still not returned to training at Chelsea, and the club are now exploring the possibility of using the Spanish international forward as a makeweight in a deal for Griezmann.

Atletico are banned from buying players until the winter transfer window, and according to reports in the Sun, Griezmann’s release clause dropped from £183m to £91m following the close of the window.

Given Atletico’s transfer ban, Griezmann vowed to remain with the club over the summer. Yet Costa’s refusal to return to Chelsea, coupled with his determination to rejoin Atleico, could see a January deal happen.

Griezmann has emerged as one of the world’s finest forwards since starring for France at the 2014 World Cup.

He finished third in the Ballon d’Or voting last year and scored 26 times for Atletico in 2016-17.

Chelsea’s interest in Griezmann is complicated by Man Utd’s desire to sign the Frenchman.

Spanish news agency Don Balon believe Barcelona are also monitoring Griezmann. The Catalan giants failed in bids for Coutinho and Angel Di Maria following the departure of Neymar.

Don Balon claim that Griezmann will definitely leave Madrid, and would have done so already were it not for Atletico’s transfer ban.