Ronaldo shows off brand new 221mph £350,000 supercar on social media, fans react viciously

Cristiano Ronaldo is not one to shy away from showing off his wealth and this post on Instagram is the latest in a catalogue of money-flaunting pictures.

CR7 adds to his collection ? (via Cristiano Ronaldo/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/n1gpxbL1vU — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 6, 2017

According to si.com, the Ferrari F12 TDf pictured above can reach speeds up to 221mph and can go from 0-60 in under three seconds.

It seems the Real Madrid forward is not too concerned about the tax evasion case hanging over his head with the website claiming the car is worth around £350,000.

Uploaded on Wednesday, the post depicts his eldest son Cristiano Jnr in the super-machine wth the caption “Arrived.”

This latest vehicle adds to his fleet of Mercedes and Bugatti Veyron engines.

The Euro 2016 winner netted a hat-trick in Portugal’s 5-1 win over the Faroe Islands last week before setting up Andre Silva’s winner in their 1-0 victory over Hungary.

However, some football fans did not take warmly to the post, shunning CR7 for showing off his wealth with others questioning his choice of transport:

I hope you are helping with the disasters around the globe ?! Pretty classless to post this while people losing everything they have! — Richard Gomez (@brenmille) September 6, 2017

I prefer my Nissan Versa — Kepler House (@Keppyhouse) September 6, 2017

Why did he get such a shitty car tho? — YungKeg (@C_Kauf1) September 6, 2017

At least now we can all relax and put our head safely on the pillow at night in the knowledge he will be driving to all his matches in comfort…