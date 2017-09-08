£37.5m Barcelona star has played his last game for the club with move imminent

Arda Turan has reportedly played his last game for Barcelona and could be on his way back to Turkish club Galatasaray.

The 30-year-old Turkish captain has struggled since his move from Atletico which was reported to be £37.5m in total including all add-ons. (Fee per ESPN).

SportBible have today citied a report from Spanish newspaper RAC1 stating that Turan has played his last game for Barca and is on the verge of completing a deal back to his boyhood club Galatasaray on a two year loan.

The midfielder has struggled since arriving at the Nou Camp and is reported to no longer be in Ernesto Valverde’s plans at the club moving forward. Turan is currently out with a hamstring injury and is thus unlikely to feature for the Spanish side again.

However, despite the claims that a deal has already been reached between the Turkish club and Barcelona – the deal could still fall through. Spanish outlet Marca have reported that the deal has slowed with Turan unhappy at the prospect of leaving the Nou Camp. With these added complications the report suggests that both clubs will now do their best to persuade the Turkish international to follow through with the deal.

The Turkish transfer window remains open and Galatasaray have until midnight today to complete the deal.