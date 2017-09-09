(Video) £415m PSG trident dazzle, Mbappe scores debut goal in stunning rout

PSG were in fine form on Friday night as their new-look attacking trident helped them storm to a 5-1 win over Metz, with Kylian Mbappe scoring on his debut.

In their highly-anticipated first appearance together, the trio of Mbappe, Neymar and Edinson Cavani didn’t disappoint even though it took them a while to break down a stubborn Metz backline.

Cavani eventually found the breakthrough, although things didn’t stick to plan as Emmanuel Riviere scored an equaliser with the two sides going into the half-time interval level at 1-1.

?? Mbappé

?? Neymar

?? Cavani PSG's fearsome trio turn on the style as Metz are hit for five… pic.twitter.com/9dcr0mpekJ — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) September 8, 2017

However, it wasn’t long before PSG started to turn on the style as after Benoit Assou-Ekotto was sent off, Mbappe restored their lead before Neymar, Cavani and Lucas Moura wrapped up a comfortable win.

As noted by The Sun, the new attacking trio cost the Ligue 1 giants a whopping £415m to assemble, but if they continue to fire them to wins like this one, then it should result in a fantastically entertaining season with trophies to show for it.

Nevertheless, critics were still raise question marks about the defence and the squad depth in key areas, and that’s where Unai Emery will have to earn his big wages to ensure that their campaign doesn’t end in disappointment.

For now though, it makes for a thoroughly entertaining watch as PSG look deadly up front with goals galore between their three star men.