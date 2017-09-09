Watch: Arsenal wonderkid scores stunning free-kick for U23s, stakes claim for senior spot

Arsenal youngster Reiss Nelson continues to impress at youth level as he scored this magical free-kick against Man Utd U23s on Friday night.

The 17-year-old whipped in this stunning effort to help his side to a 2-0 victory, as he celebrated picking up the Premier League 2 Player of the Month award in style.

Arsenal’s youngsters have now helped themselves to three wins in four games, and so perhaps the solutions to Arsene Wenger’s problems are right in front of him.

What a day for @ReissNelson9 ? PL2 Player of the Month And tonight he did this… pic.twitter.com/vappMka1Dw — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) September 8, 2017

Nelson has been involved with the senior squad previously and impressed during the pre-season tour, as he’s fast making an impression and it surely won’t be long before Wenger starts to use him more often as he has never been afraid to give young players an opportunity at Arsenal.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s move to Liverpool may well have boosted his chances, but he’ll just have to focus on continuing to impress and Arsenal fans will certainly be hoping that he gets a chance sooner rather than later as they’re all in need of a lift following another difficult week or two to end August.