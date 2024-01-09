24-year-old Arsenal star is unhappy with manager Mikel Arteta

After losing three games in a row and scoring just one goal in those games, an unhappy player in the squad is the last thing Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta needs.

Arsenal have been knocked out of the FA Cup and their title hopes have been severely damaged after recent defeats against Aston Villa, West Ham and Fulham.

Goals are not coming for the Gunners and Arteta is trying to utilise all his options to make the Arsenal attack work.

After Arsenal’s FA Cup exit against Liverpool, Reiss Nelson admitted that he is unhappy with his playing time at the club.

The winger was given a start by Arteta against Liverpool and his performance in the first half was impressive but as the game went on, he failed to make a huge impact.

Speaking to The Standard, Nelson said:

“Yeah. I have said this before, but Arsenal is my club since I was eight years old. Of course, I want to be playing much more than I am right now.

“It’s good to be coming off the bench, but I want to be starting. I feel like I am proving myself every day in training, so with this momentum I want to go on and keep playing more.

“I signed my contract, I am here now and I have just got to prove to the boss that I deserve more minutes.

“Like I said, when I get chances to play I can prove myself and show everyone what I can do.”

Arteta is currently looking to bring attacking reinforcements to his squad and it could mean that chances will become hard to come by for Nelson in the near future.

The 24-year old will be looking to leave the club in the summer if his playing time remains the same.