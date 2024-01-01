Arsenal make decision on the future of £100k-a-week attacker amid transfer interest

Arsenal attacker Reiss Nelson has been linked with the move away from the club during the January transfer window.

The 24-year-old has struggled for regular game time at the North London club and he needs to play more often at this stage of his career.

A number of English and European clubs are keen on securing his services in January and therefore Arsenal are prepared to loan him out for the remainder of the season as per Football Insider.

The Gunners do not want to lose him permanently and they believe that he can be a key player for them in the long run. However, they should look to focus on his development and ensure that he gets regular first-team action.

Nelson has a contract worth around £100k-a-week at Arsenal and it is evident that the Gunners rate him highly. The decision to send him out on loan during the second half of the season could prove to be a wise one.

Regular football at another club will help Nelson get back to his best and he could return as a better player next season.

Arsenal will be hoping to compete for major trophies on a consistent basis and they need a deeper squad in order to match up to the European elite.

They will need players like Nelson in the squad who can chip in with important contributions, even if they are not starting regularly. It will be interesting to see where the 24-year-old ends up in January.